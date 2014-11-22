Aerial photos of the snow around the Botanical Gardens in South Buffalo.
The OLV Basilica in Lackawanna.
Cab driver Harwinder Tiwana retrieves his taxi from a parking lot near the old Seneca Mall in West Seneca on Saturday. He was forced to abandon it on the I-90 trying to pick up a fare in Hamburg.
Kathy Schrecongast, of East Aurora, left, hugs her sister-in-law Carol Alex, from Wilson, who hosted her for the last 5 days, after Schrecongast had to abandon her car on the Thruway on Tuesday. She was retrieving her car from a parking lot near the old Seneca Mall in West Seneca on Saturday.
Ralph Wilson Stadium on Saturday.
Aerial photos of the snow around Erie County on Saturday. On the right is the Thruway and next to it is Genesee Street in Lancaster.
On Saturday, the Thruway was clear. This section near Ridge Road in West Seneca shows a stark difference from three days ago.
A man uses a snow blower on the roof of Continental Transmission on Orchar Park Road in West Seneca.
Cab drivers Harwinder Tiwana, right, and Satinder Gill, left, retrieve Tiwana's taxi from a parking lot near the old Seneca Mall in West Seneca on Saturday. He was forced to abandon it on the I-90 trying to pick up a fare in Hamburg.
With driving bans lifted in many communities, those suffering from cabin fever hit the main roads, like Union Road in West Seneca.
In an understatement, this "No Shoulder" construction sign lays bashed along Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.
This is Route 5 at Milestrip Road in the Town of Hamburg.
A front-end loader works on Fairfax in West Seneca trying to get the secondary streets clear.
This is Route 219 in Orchard Park.
An aerial view of Hamburg on Saturday.
Buffalo Creek, as seen from Borden Road on Saturday in West Seneca.
Freddy Armeni of Niagara Falls, Ont., watches Cazenovia Creek from the Orchard Park Road bridge in West Seneca.
Cayuga Creek on Saturday in the Village of Lancaster.
An aerial view of Lancaster.
Volunteer shovel brigade member Laura Jean Castelluzzo walks to a home on Stephenson Street to find out what to clear.
The Botanical Gardens in South Buffalo appears half buried in snow.
A Doritos truck sits abandoned on Seneca Street in Buffalo.
The Swiech family walks home from the store after being at home for the past five days on Stephenson Street in Buffalo.
This is a neighborhood in Lackawanna.
Heavy equipment continued to remove snow via Seneca Street in Buffalo.
Siobahn Harrington from Manchester, England, climbs atop a snow pile with help of Chris Torres from Buffalo on Avenue B in West Seneca.
The road is blocked after a truck hauling snow-removal equipment went off the road on North Creek Road at Versailles Road in Lake View.
The Buffalo River at the foot of Hamburg Street in Buffalo.
Fred Gerhardt snowplows while other friends clear out snow by garage at Ron Petrus's home on North Creek Road in Lake View.
Katherine Ryan and Scott Carmichael shovel off the roof of John and Linda Robbins on Gregory Drive in Buffalo.
The Shovel Brigade Mob group with Bob Hellwitz, left, and the Rev. Jud Weiksner of St. Patrick's Friary, right, shovel to clear the steps and sidewalk of a home where people needed to get to a funeral in Buffalo.
Volunteer shovel brigade members Rachael Pellinger, left, and Megan Spiegelhoff, both of North Buffalo, shovel snow from a driveway on Mineral Springs Road in Buffalo.
Ellicott Creek in Williamsville on Saturday.
Various state agencies were bringing in emergency equipment to New York State's Emergence Stockpile facility on Walden Avenue in Alden to be ready for possible flooding. These are large pumps.
Various state agencies were bringing in emergency equipment to New York State's Emergence Stockpile facility on Walden Avenue in Alden to be ready for possible flooding. There are cases of water and food supplies.
Various state agencies were bringing in emergency equipment to New York State's Emergence Stockpile facility on Walden Avenue in Alden to be ready for possible flooding. There are lots of large and small pumps.
