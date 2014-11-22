Face the holiday festivities with a plan to stay fit

If you think it’s hard for you to maintain weight in Western New York, it could be worse.

You could be a chef.

After a quarter century of cooking at a couple of the top spots in the region, Steven Binks was 40 pounds overweight, with a body fat composition of just over 30 percent.

Then he met Derek Alessi five years ago. Binks embarked on a Channel 2 television challenge with the nutritionist and Clarence gym owner, lost the extra weight and chopped his body fat percentage in half.

He’s kept it off. Not that it’s been easy, he said, in a region known for “signature foods that tend to be a little bit unhealthy.”

Talk about putting it mildly.

“I want to be able to eat pizza and beef on weck and Ted’s hot dogs and chicken wings and everything that goes along with it,” Binks said. “And I do, one day a week on my cheat day. But the other six days a week, I maintain my proper eating frequency with six meals a day that focus on lean protein, slow-releasing carbs and good fats.”

The temptation to cheat nutritionally will rise during the approaching weeks. Women will gain an average of 5 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day; men, an average of 7 pounds.

“That’s crazy,” Alessi said. “We overindulge.”

WNY Refresh asked Binks and Alessi – stars of “Live It Fit Now,” televised Saturday mornings on WGRZ-TV in Buffalo and WKYC-TV in Cleveland – along with two other local nutrition experts to provide tips so that you can maintain your weight during the next several weeks.

Let’s leave the topic of weight loss for the new year, shall we?

4-2-1

Want to stuff yourself on Thanksgiving?

Go right ahead. Alessi and Binks don’t advise it, but they won’t judge. In fact, they have a weight maintenance plan that will allow you to eat and drink in merriment for a full week during the holidays.

They call it their 4-2-1 plan.

“As long as you don’t exceed four cookies, one piece of cheesecake and two glasses of wine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and three holiday parties, you won’t gain a pound of fat,” Alessi said, if, the rest of the time, you eat lean proteins, good vegetables and heart-healthy fats.

“If you can just maintain during the holidays,” he said, “you’re doing well.”

Alessi and Binks also gave the following advice to help you along the way:

1. Plan and prepare in advance: “Don’t leave your next meal plan up to chance,” Binks said. “You’ll always gravitate toward the wrong food choices.” If you have healthier choices already prepared, you’ll go there.

2. Eat within a half-hour after you get up: “And eat in a way in which you are having proteins and fats,” said Alessi, owner of Alessi Personal Fitness in Clarence. “Eggs are fantastic. It’s not a no-no. Bacon is fine, too. So is sausage, so is turkey. But we want to stay away from things like cereal and bread,” which spike blood sugar and start the fat-storing process.

3. Maintain your meal frequency: “Far too often during the holiday season, people are running around and forget to eat, which is just as damaging to your metabolism as eating the wrong thing,” said Binks, who runs a business that provides nutritious meals to busy clients. When you don’t eat, Alessi said, your blood sugar drops and you start craving fat-building sugars and carbs. He advised a healthy meal or snack every three to four hours.

4. Spare the sugar: Save the pies, cookies and sweets for a few special days during the season and focus day to day on low-glycemic foods – including, you guessed it, “lean proteins, good vegetables and heart-healthy fats,” Alessi said.

5. Don’t drink your calories: Lattes, eggnog, apple cider and mulled drinks “are massive calorie bombs of pure sugar,” Binks said. “To give you an example, a flavored cappuccino drink, an eggnog or a bottle of pop is equivalent to drinking two full-sized candy bars.”

6. Eat before a social gathering: “Have a regular dinner. That way, you can go and are less likely to overconsume,” Alessi said. “It’s easy to overconsume alcohol, too. Pace yourself. Put your drink down, don’t hold it the whole time. Drink water in between alcoholic beverages.” And don’t drink and drive.

7. Get physical: Do at least 15 to 20 minutes of strength training three days a week, Alessi said, “and turn your body into a fat-burning machine.” Binks maintains his weight by working out at the gym at least that often, but you also can get exercise at home.

8. Embrace moderation: Many people gather far too often between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day to celebrate the season – piling up extra drink, extra food … and extra pounds.

“Next thing you know, over that period you’ve done this 28 times,” Alessi said. “You’ve gained 7 or 8 pounds, your blood pressure is up and you feel awful. You have no energy, your clothes don’t fit and then you’re into New Year’s resolutions. And a lot of people don’t make New Year’s resolutions because they feel so awful when they enter the new year,” Alessi said.

“It doesn’t have to be that way.”

