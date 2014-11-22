Class B Semifinal: Warriors need to come out and play at their best

Who: Cheektowaga Warriors (9-2) vs. Maine-Endwell Spartans (11-0)

When: 3 p.m. today.

Where: Sahlen’s Stadium in Rochester, 460 Oak St.

Tickets: $10.

Television: Time Warner Cable Sportsnet.

New York State Sportswriters Association Class B poll: Maine-Endwell No. 1, Cheektowaga No. 4.

Where is Maine-Endwell? Seven miles west of Binghamton.

Cheektowaga in semis: 0-0.

Maine-Endwell in semis: 4-1. After a loss in 1998 to Lackawanna (6-0), each semifinal appearance has been followed by a state championship plaque – including two in Class A (2004, 2011). The Spartans have beaten Iroquois in 2004 (33-28), Aquinas in 2011 (19-16), Alden in 2012 (49-14) and Depew in 2013 (35-13).

Coaches: Cheektowaga, Mike Fatta, third season (23-5); Maine-Endwell, Matt Gallagher, fourth season (49-0).

Cheektowaga key players (and statistics): Sr. QB Zak Ciezki, 6-0, 195 (131-212, 1,846, 15 TDs, 12 INTs; 98 carries, 426 yards, 6 TDs); Sr. RB Marshawn Gibson, 5-6, 150 (167-1,253, 17 TDs; 15 catches, 366 yards, 2 TD); Jr. RB Tyron Lawson, 5-9, 160 (43-503, 8 TDs; 9 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs); Sr. WR Hakiem Black, 5-11, 165 (33-381, 3 TDs); Sr. LB Jojo Ortiz, 5-10, 190 (114 tackles, 3.0 TFL); Jr. LB Tyree Billingslea, 5-11, 175 (69 tackles, 19 TFL); Sr. LB Drequon Trotter, 5-10, 190 (68 tackles, 7 TFL).

How they got here: The Warriors defeated Section V champion Batavia, 35-16, despite having possession for only 15 minutes, 21 seconds. Marshawn Gibson scored four times, including TD runs of 74, 64 and 2 yards. He also had an 81-yard touchdown catch. Maine-Endwell defeated Section III champion Homer, 27-10, as the Spartans scored the game’s final 20 points to overcome a 10-7 deficit with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

Pre-snap read: Cheektowaga would be the underdog today regardless of the dramatic week it endured due to the lake-effect snowstorm that limited the Warriors to just one practice as of Thursday night. The state moved this game from Saturday to today to make sure there wasn’t a travel ban affecting Cheektowaga.

The Warriors proved they can score quickly and often the past two weeks, so their best chance might be to try to turn the game into a track meet. Gibson rushed for 146 yards on 12 carries in the win over Batavia, so look for heektowaga to try to get him going. Ciezki has the arm and legs to make M-E defenders pay if they focus all their attention on stopping Gibson. The Spartans held Homer’s 2,300-yard rusher to just 90 yards in last week’s regional win.

The real reason lack of practice time could hurt Cheektowaga is the fact the Spartans’ triple-option attack isn’t easy to stop and it’s not an offense the Warriors have seen a lot this year. Kyle Balmer rushed for two TDs and 112 yards to earn regional MVP honors for an M-E team looking to extend its winning streak to 50 games, the longest active streak in the state.

– Miguel Rodriguez