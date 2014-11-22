Activities abound for Ransomville’s Lighting of the Wreaths on Nov. 30

RANSOMVILLE – The community is preparing for a tradition more than a quarter-century old in this historic hamlet when it celebrates the Lighting of the Wreaths on Nov. 30.

Activities are planned for the entire day, kicking off with an open house at 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 2589 Youngstown-Lockport Road, which will provide coffee and doughnuts and a chance to drop off toys for needy children.

Organizers from the Fillmore Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a service at the Heritage Manor of Ransomville, an assisted-living facility, at 9:30 a.m., followed by refreshments. The Manor also will be the location for a craft show at 1 p.m.

The Ransomville Masons Lodge and Eastern Star will sell chili and chowder and offer free popcorn beginning at noon at 2553 Main St. The United Methodist Church will hold a clothing drive from noon to 2 p.m. at 2573 Youngstown-Lockport Road.

The Ransomville Free Library will host a variety of events beginning at 12:30 p.m., with children’s activities, crafts and a petting zoo. The library is located at 3733 Ransomville Road. Children will be decorating Christmas cookies for themselves and for the residents of the Heritage Manor. Clowns, face-painting and other activities are also planned for the Ransomville Historical Room located behind the library.

Also beginning at 12:30 p.m., a number of activities will center on the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road. They include free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-and-carriage rides, a woodcarving demonstration, Elf School, a magic show with Charlie and Checkers at 3 p.m. and the Wilson High School Chorale performing at 4 p.m. There also will be a pizza sale at the fire hall to benefit Care and Share Food Pantry in Ransomville.

Bear Bottom Wholesale at 2568 Ransomville Road will hold an open house in conjunction with the event, as will Patti’s Cut Above, located next door.

All activities are held in anticipation of the crowning event at 4:30 p.m. – the lighting of the large wreath in front of the fire hall. In honor of the 90th anniversary of the Ransomville Fire Company, organizers have asked the two oldest members, Denton Hardison and Albert Zimmerman, to light the wreath.

Claudia Fleckenstein, one of the organizers, said the event dates back nearly 30 years, and at one time also included an adult and a teen dance, fashion show and scavenger hunt.

“This started out with a number of wreaths hung from telephone poles,” Fleckenstein recalled. “You could flip a switch and all of the wreaths would go on. Three years ago was the 25th anniversary of the event and our pastor at Fillmore Chapel United Methodist Church, Anne Cole, proposed that we provide leadership for the event, with the encouragement of my aunt, Millie Hillman, one of the original organizers. It was revitalized and we had a huge turnout.

“The businesses in Ransomville are open that day and there is a bus that travels from the library to the fire hall and to the Manor,” she said. “This is a family event and a chance to bring together neighbors you don’t see in the winter. We try and keep it as free an event as possible. It’s a great community event.”

Fleckenstein credited Porter Town Supervisor Merton Wiepert with offering support, as well as CWM Chemical Services, Modern Corp., and the Ransomville Business and Professional Association.

“This is something we offer the community to enjoy the beginning of the holidays,” she said.

Nancy Barlow, who also was an original founder, is still active in organizing the event, and is joined by Dawn and Kevin Cobello. Organizers from the Fillmore Chapel include Cole, Fleckenstein, Hillman, Hap Skellen, Debbie and Terry Skellen, and Barb and Guy Perry.