Niagara University women’s basketball team rebounds after bus ordeal

She drove the route between the University at Buffalo and Niagara University, just to be sure. She even took a spin down Niagara Falls Boulevard, since an accident on the I-190 was delaying traffic.

Kendra Faustin knew she was taking extra precautions.

But if her team was getting back on a bus, the Niagara women’s basketball coach was in favor of being overprepared.

“You gotta get back on the horse,” she said.

It’s back to normal for Niagara’s women’s basketball team. Well, pretty much. Media requests are still coming in from across the country as people want to hear the team’s tale of being stranded on a bus for nearly 30 hours on the New York State Thruway during the worst of the lake-effect storm. Faustin spent four hours doing interviews on Thursday.

Friday morning, she and her team were back on the court, having a planned practice at Alumni Arena as Niagara prepared for today’s Big 4 rivalry game with the University at Buffalo (2 p.m., Radio 1520 AM).

It was the second practice for the Purple Eagles since returning to campus. They left Pittsburgh on Monday night after a 70-54 loss to the Panthers in a non-conference game.

They made it as far as the Lackawanna toll barrier. That’s where the bus sat. And sat. And sat. Until rescue crews finally got the team back to campus at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“Refreshing,” was the word used by seniors Gabby Baldasare and Val McQuade and sophomore Victoria Rampado to describe being back at practice.

“Now that we’re caught up on sleep,” Rampado noted.

And now that they’re almost finishing telling the tale of “Stranded on a Bus.”

“It was a journey,” Rampado said. “We started out thinking, ‘We’ll get out soon enough.’ But then once it hit the 20-hour mark, that’s when we started to panic a little bit. But we stayed positive.”

The team was so positive, they shocked Faustin. No one complained, she said. A few were starting to become anxious, but when that happened, the rest of the team helped pick that player up.

They passed the time by playing games, braiding hair and making up songs. Perhaps you caught the rap they wrote and filmed?

“Stuck on a bus/on Tuesday/Ran out of water and we’re thirsty.”

It aired on CNN.

The team became media celebrities, doing interviews from the bus and creating a Twitter trend with their hashtag – #NiagaraWBBStrandedOnABus.

“We didn’t think it would start like that,” Rampado said. “We started the hashtag for ourselves and then it just blew up.”

“It was cool to see different people tweeting at us,” Baldasare said. “Then we realized we could get help for other people because we were getting national exposure. I think that was a big thing to getting rescue crews to us sooner and to people who needed it more than us.”

As the team communicated with the outside world, they began to learn of people in dangerous situations. While it didn’t make their predicament easier, it gave them more patience and perspective.

“Everyone obviously wanted to get off the bus,” Baldasare said. “But once we found out there were people in serious danger, that we were actually really blessed to be in heat and electricity, I think it was kind of more, ‘All right, let’s get other people out of here before we get ourselves out and make sure everybody’s safe.’ ”

Back on the basketball floor, Faustin stops practice every so often, gathering the group at center court and asking, “What did you learn?”

Sometimes lessons from athletics translate into everyday life.

Sometimes life lessons translate back onto the court.

“When we were faced with a situation that got tough, we got tougher,” Faustin said. “I was impressed with that. We’re not doing that on the court right now, and I would like us to. We know we have it in us, and I would like us to continue to carry that over.”

