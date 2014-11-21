BRADY, Arlene M. (Sherman)

Of Angola, November, 18, 2014, beloved wife of Donald L. Brady; loving mother of Yvonne (David) Ferguson, Deanna (Ronald) Alguire, Nancy (Joe) Newcomb-Tripoli and Donald L. Brady Jr.; sister of Monroe (Angie) and Floyd (Barb) Sherman and the late Virgil and Elmer Sherman and Caroline Bykowicz; grandmother of Jason (Kim) Alguire, Denelle Newcomb, David (Shannon) Newcomb, Julie (Marc) Lamoreaux, Danny (Tara) Newcomb, Rebekah (Pete) Mehltretter, Christopher Ferguson, Sandy (Pete) Pike and Janice Alguire; great-grandmother of Sierra, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Noah, Ashley, David III, Abby, Emma, Riley, Danny II, Eva, Isla and Harper. Friends may call Sunday 1-4 PM at the Addison Funeral Home Inc., 262 Main St., Angola, where services will follow at 4 PM.