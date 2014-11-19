Theater Review Disparate worlds cleverly collide in MusicalFare’s “Lombardi”

Sports and theater? At the same time, in the same place? I must admit I was skeptical. Typically, there are those folks who go downtown to see a sporting event, and those who go downtown to view a theatrical production. It’s not as if there’s not a good degree of crossover fans between the two types of attractions, it’s just that sports and theater – on the surface – seem like strange bedfellows.

I couldn’t have been more wrong. MusicalFare Theatre’s current production of “Lombardi” shows that these two worlds can cleverly collide to create one fine evening of entertainment. Eric Simonson’s biographical drama, named after and based upon the larger-than-life sports legend Vince Lombardi (and the book “When Pride Still Mattered” by David Maraniss), captures the essence of this iconic – and often irascible – football coach.

For the uninitiated, Lombardi held the position of head coach for the Green Bay Packers from 1958 to 1967. In that span Lombardi led the Packers to a 105-35-6 record, including national championships in 1961 and 1962, as well as three straight championships from 1965-1967. As such, it should be no surprise that it’s his name that represents the trophy hoisted over the winning team’s heads after every Super Bowl.

The plot premise would seem a simple one: A young reporter named Michael McCormick from Look magazine (played by Tim Goehrig) has been tasked with interviewing the one and only Lombardi (played convincingly by Matt Witten). McCormick’s expected to find out what makes Lombardi win and to delve into how the coach has become so successful. Surprisingly, for being given top billing, much of the drama and dialogue of “Lombardi” takes place without the coach even being in the room.

A considerable amount of the action occurs in Lombardi’s home, though the head coach has too much to think about to be distracted or delayed by any journalist. There’s a game against the Chicago Bears to plan for, and his Green Bay Packers need to be ready for it. Considerable insight about who Lombardi is and what makes him tick comes not from the icon himself but, rather, from those caught up in the vortex that seems to surround him. His long-suffering wife, Marie (played by Susan Drozd), offers much of the insight into what makes her husband who he is. Her acid-tongued humor offers much of the evening’s comedic relief, yet one gets the clear sense her wit is her go-to coping mechanism for living with Lombardi.

The coach is often aloof and annoyed; his near singular focus is to win football games. He needs to create in his players one cohesive unit with the same objective in sight: WIN. The coach has a clear goal in mind, and his squad better come along for the ride. Famous Lombardi quotes abound. Yet, surprisingly, it turns out that the famous “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing” quote many attribute to the gridiron master wasn’t truly his. Glimpses of Lombardi’s legendary anger can be seen as the coach addresses his players and journalist McCormick. In real life, it has been noted that Lombardi (a devout Catholic) went to church every day to pray that God would help him with his temper. In the end, audience members might feel a little disappointed that they didn’t get to spend a little bit more time getting to know Lombardi, yet therein lies the rub: to see how completely obsessed the man is with winning (so much so that he has no time for much else) IS to get to know him.

MusicalFare took a chance in hoping that sports and theater aficionados alike would enjoy “Lombardi.” If the reaction of the audience was any indication, it looks like this is one for the win column.

Wesley Watson is a senior at Lancaster High School.