ANTOS, Stanley J.

ANTOS ANTOS - Stanley J. September 30, 2014, age 88, beloved husband of the late Nancy E. (nee O'Brian) Antos; dear brother of Leonard (Virginia) Antos, Thaddeus (Joan) Antos, the late Henry (Anna) Antos, Chester (Eileen) Antos, Helen (Walter) Pielecha and Sabina (John) Noworyta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr., (corner of Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be said Friday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Christ the King Church at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Stanley was US Army Veteran. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com