BEECHLER, Evelyn M. (Kutzner)

Born April 11, 1923 in Buffalo, NY. She passed away at the age of 91, on September 26, 2014, in Tucson, AZ. Evelyn was proceeded in death by her first husband and the father of her three sons, Harry L. Abt (5/1/56) and her loving husband of 42 years Robert F. Beechler (2/19/14). Evelyn is survived by her sister Helen (George) Anderson and brother-in-law Milner J. Forster; her three sons, Alan (Donna), Andrew (Mary), Alec (Mary); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. At her request no services will be held.

