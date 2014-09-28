Sept. 28-Oct. 5/County faith-related events

Today

SERVICE: 2 p.m. Second Presbyterian Church, 71 Van Buren St., Lockport. Special service featuring Hands Up Ministries in partnership with lead pastor Al Robinson of Spirit of Truth Ministries.

Monday

PRAYER: The Healing Rooms of Buffalo Niagara is open for prayer for anyone who needs physical, emotional or spiritual healing, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Potters House Christian Community Church, 723 Seventh St., Niagara Falls. No appointment or fee necessary. For more information, call 884-0048.

Wednesday

worship service: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1073 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston. First Hour Service, followed by refreshments and devotional time, 7 a.m. Vespers followed by “Learning About the Ancient Christian Faith and Practice,” 6:15 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 297-2668 or email saintgeorgeorthodox@yahoo.com.

WORSHIP SERVICE: 7 p.m. Grace Church, 100 Genesee St., Lockport. An ecumenical 12-step worship program opened to anyone but designed for people in programs facing addictions. Service consists of readings, prayers, and music. Refreshments served before service. For more information, call the church at 433-2878, visit www.gracelkpt.org or email gracechurchlkpt@wny.twcbc.com.

Thursday

GROUP DISCUSSION: 6:30 p.m. Mount Olive Lutheran Church. “Step One,” an informal group gathers to discuss various faith-based topics. All are welcome. For information, call 434-8500.

