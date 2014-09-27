Outdoors calendar for week of Sept. 28

Meetings

• Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs, 4-H Building, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, 7 p.m. Monday. Call 434-7176.

• WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Donovan American Legion Post No. 1626, 3210 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Senior fisheries biologist Jim Markham will discuss stocked steelhead studies, Springville Dam, the Diary Cooperator Program and other topics. Call 684-9523.

• Genesee County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, Sportsmen Cook Hunters, Batavia, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call (585) 768-6278.

• Buffalo Geological Society, Parkside Lutheran Church, Depew & Wallace streets, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mike Greiner will discuss “Como Bluff Site Field Work at Jurassic Morrison Formation of Wyoming.” Call 834-8935.

Archery

• Collins Conservation Club 3-D Archery Shoot, Conger Road, 7 a.m.-noon today. Call Glenn Gawron at 909-3441.

• West Falls Conservation Society 15-Target 3-D Shoot, 55 Bridge St., 7 a.m.-2 p.m. today, open to all walk-on shooters, breakfast available. For all events, call 655-5030 or 432-6035.

Shooting sports

• WNY Outdoor Pistol League, Shoot-Ahead Only League, final league shoot. For information check with Bob Guyder at 695-1725.

• Fifth Annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures, North Forest Rod & Gun Club, Lockport, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. For last-minute registration details, call Colleen Gaskill at 439-1464 or Kathy Kristy at 696-2434.

• Wild Women Unite weekend registration remains open, Friday-Oct. 5, Grand Island, Cabela’s and Lansky Sharpeners sponsor the many workshop options available. For details, call Yvonne Folck at 870-4754 or visit WildWomenUnite.com.

Certification classes

To view the Department of Environmental Conservation registration format for certification classes, go to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.

Archery

• Hamburg Rod & Gun Club, Hickox Road, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23. Pre-register at the club.

• Nick’s Sporting Goods, 1211 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, 6-10 p.m., Sept. 23 and 24. Call 875-9218.

Hunter/gun

• Orchard Park Town Hall, 4295 South Buffalo Road, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 11. Pre-register on line.

• Middleport Rod & Gun Club, Freeman & Mountain roads, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 14-16. Register on line or call Dave Lavery at 735-3343 evenings.

Pistol

• Security Weapons & Training Institute, 659 Ridge Road, Lackawanna Classes: “8-Hour Pre-Assignment Class,” 8:30 a.m. Thursday; and “NYS Pistol Permit Class,” 10 a.m. Saturday. Call 822-1043 or go to swatstore.com.

• Jim Carr Classes: “NYS Pistol Permit Class,” Genesee County SCOPE, Batavia, 6 p.m. Oct. 9, call 778-9431; and “Utah-Arizona-Florida Multi-State Pistol Permit Class,” K&K Guns, Varysburg, 8 a.m. Saturday. Call (585) 535-0248.

• Firearms Training of WNY Class: “NYS Pistol Permit Class,” Northtown Center, 1615 Amherst Manor Dr., Williamsville, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 9. Call 903-2558 or go to info@ftwny.com.

Shows/seminars

• Orvis Buffalo Seminars, Eastern Hills Mall, Williamsville: “Fly Fishing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Tributaries,” 8 a.m.-noon or 1 p.m. Saturday; “Advanced Steelhead Tactics-On Stream Clinic,” 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and “Fly Fishing 101 for Steelheads,” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5. For details, call 276-7200.

• Eighth Annual Southern Tier Explore the Outdoors Show, Wilkins RV, Route 415, Bath, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 100-plus exhibitors, seminars include Chuck Booker, activities for all ages. For information, call the Steuben County Cornell Cooperative Extension at (607) 664-2300.

• Niagara Frontier Gun Show: Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5. For details, visit nfgshows.com.

Banquets/fundraisers

• Earth Spirit Educational Services Wild Edible Hike and Four-Course Harvest Dinner, Buffalo Ski Club’s Tamarack Lodge, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 5, for ages 14 and older. For details, call 656-0350 or visit earthspiritedu.org/events.

• Chicken BBQ & Basket Raffle to benefit Association for Wild Animal Rehabilitation and Education, The Kenan Arena, Lockport, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11. Call 907-2325 or 625-8189.

• 49th Annual SCOPE Banquet, Lucarelli’s Banquet Center, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Reservations for individuals and reserved tables for groups accepted until Sept. 30. For details, check with Carl Leas at 656-0350 or visit scopeny.org.

Hiking/nature

• Buffalo Audubon Society/Beaver Meadow Center, 1610 Welch Road, North Java. Events: “Birding Buffalo at Buffalo River Fest Park,” 9 a.m. Saturday; “Walk at Knox Farm State Park-Autumn Colors,” 9 a.m. Saturday; “Iroquois Observation Program, Canoe Trek, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; “Observatory at Beaver Meadow,” dusk Saturday; and “Family Walk at Beaver Meadow-Guided Walk with Naturalists,” 2 p.m. Oct. 5. Most events require registration. For details, call (585) 457-3228 (ext. 10) or go to buffaloaudubon.org.

• Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Event: “Wilderness Survival Skills (for ages 8-18),” 1-4 p.m., Saturday. For all programs and registration details, call 825-6397 (ext. 338).

• Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew. Programs: “After-School Escape (for grades K-5),” 4:30 p.m. Thursday; “Knee-High Naturalists (for ages 3-5),” 10 a.m. Saturday; and “Fall Plant Hike,” 2 p.m. Saturday. For registration details and all programs, call 683-5959.

• Niagara Frontier Region of New York State Parks Programs: “Buffalo Harbor ‘Boomtown’ Kayak Trip,” Buffalo Harbor State Park, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, call 549-1050; “Bones Day,” Noll Nature Center at Glen Park in Williamsville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, call 631-7132; “Secret Falls of Knox,” Knox Farm State Park, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5, call 549-1050; and “Fall Fitness Sundays,” Wilson Tuscarora State Park, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5, call 282-5154.

• Foothills Trail Club Events: “Stiglmeier Park Saunter,” 10 a.m. Tuesday, call 691-6750; “Wednesday Night Mini-Williamsville Escarpment,” 6 p.m., call 691-6750; “Houghton Park/Buffalo,” 10 a.m. Thursday, call 826-1939; “Akron Falls County Park,” 10 a.m. Saturday, call 439-0062; “Ellicott Creek Trailway,” 10 a.m. Saturday, call 832-1921; and “Clarence,” 9 a.m. Oct. 5, call 759-2628,

• Hamburg Natural History Society Events: “Penn Dixie Exhibit at Bones Day in Williamsville Glen Park,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Call 627-4560 or go to penndixie.org.

• Buffalo Orienteering Club Event: “Ellicottville Adventure Run and Hike,” Ski Patrol Training Center, Holiday Valley, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Starting times, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 27. For details, visit buffalo-orienteering.org.

• Letchworth State Park Interpretive Programs: “Mushroom Walk,” 10 a.m. Wednesday; and “Fiddler’s Elbow Hike,” 10 a.m. Thursday. For all programs, call (585) 493-3625.

