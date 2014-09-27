LAKAWSKAS, Carol Lynn

LAKAWSKAS - Carol Lynn Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 24, 2014, beloved mother of Orlandito (Sandra) Anaya, Crystal (Joseph) Lichon and Jessy Matthew Bujnicki; cherished grandmother of Ryan; loving daughter of Shirley and the late Bernard Lakawskas; dear sister of Bernard, Edward (Solveiga) and Laura (Joseph Thomas); soulmate of Joseph Bujnicki; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:30 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed John XXIII Church at 10:30 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com