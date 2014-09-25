Buffalo Beer Week kicks off tonight

Instead of heading straight home after work tonight, you might consider celebrating the start of Buffalo Beer Week.

Beers from 14 breweries can be sampled in a commemorative glass at a launch party at Templeton Landing on the waterfront.

VIP admission opens at 5 p.m. and includes appetizers; tickets are $40.

General admission opens at 6 and costs $25.

The price benefits Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper and Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association, and you can purchase tickets online at http://bit.do/BBWLaunchParty.

Or, venture farther uptown for the Buffalo Beer Goddesses One Year Anniversary Party, which is being held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mr. Goodbar, 1100 Elmwood Ave. A couple of limited-release craft beers will be on tap.

On Friday night, the Brewed in Buffalo Release Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. to midnight at Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. – near the Broadway Market. That event features exclusive new beers from several breweries, as well as a Polish food buffet.

For information about events scheduled throughout Buffalo Beer Week’s 10-day run, visit www.buffalobeerweek.com.