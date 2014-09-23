Sabres notebook Lemieux not shy about desire to play, learn

Brendan Lemieux is not shy. He aspires to play like his father, the much-despised Claude, and anyone who dares to do that better have an outgoing personality.

Sabres coach Ted Nolan has already seen it.

“He’s a very personable young man,” Nolan said Tuesday. “He wants feedback. He’s one of the younger players that actually come to you and ask how he did, how he looked.

“It’s not in a suck-up mode. He really wants to learn. He really wants to get here.”

Lemieux got a chance to show what he’s learned Tuesday when Carolina visited First Niagara Center. The 31st overall selection in this year’s draft skated on a line with center Mikhail Grigorenko and right wing Patrick Kaleta. He saw 11:32 of ice time with no shots on goal.

“It’s obviously always fun to be in the NHL and get a chance to play,” Lemieux said. “My first preseason game has been a dream since I’ve been a little kid, and it’s just one more step in the right direction. I’m lucky to be here, and I’m really excited.”

The Sabres have sent most of their players with junior eligibility back to their respective clubs. The 18-year-old Lemieux is still here. Though he remains an extreme long shot to make the Sabres, he’s encouraged by his training camp longevity.

“I don’t think they would have kept me around if they didn’t think they were looking for a spot,” he said. “They definitely want to give me some exhibition and see how I do here. My goal’s definitely to make the team. I think I have a chance, and I’m going to keep working until I can’t.”

Lemieux recorded 27 goals, 53 points and 145 penalty minutes in 65 games with the Barrie Colts last season. The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder acknowledges there are still things he can learn at the Ontario Hockey League level.

“Going back to junior would definitely not be a bad thing for me at all,” Lemieux said. “I love junior, but if I can make it to the team, more power to me. I just want to be here, and I just want to help the Sabres win.

“If that means going back to junior for another year, that’s fine. If that means me making the team at 18, then that’s what it is.”

...

The nine-man group the Sabres returned to junior Tuesday was topped by second-round picks Eric Cornel (Peterborough) and Vaclav Karabacek (Gatineau) and third-rounder Brycen Martin (Swift Current). Karabacek played for Buffalo in Sunday’s exhibition opener at Washington.

Also returning to junior were forwards Joseph Blandisi (Barrie), Michael Joly (Rimouski) and Jack Rodewald (Moose Jaw); defensemen Ryan MacKinnon (Charlottetown) and Jared Walsh (Mississauga); and goaltender Francois Brassard (Quebec). The Sabres still have 50 players in camp, with several more cuts expected in the next couple of days.

...

Former Sabres forward Nathan Gerbe played in the game for Carolina while ex-Buffalo defenseman Andrej Sekera was one of the Hurricanes veterans who did not make the trip. Veterans Cam Ward, Eric Staal and Jeff Skinner also sat out, as did top draft pick Haydn Fleury.

The Sabres’ next preseason games are a home-and-home set with Toronto, starting here Friday night and continuing Sunday night in Air Canada Centre. The Sabres’ annual Blue & Gold carpet walk will precede Friday’s game, beginning at 5 p.m. in Alumni Plaza.

