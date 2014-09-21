Yemenite school finally gets land for parking lot

The standing-room only audience of Yemenite parents, businessmen and community leaders who attended a City Council meeting in Lackawanna last week were clearly on a mission.

At issue was the sale of six long-vacant parcels of land that bordered Al-Rasheed Academy at 109 Ridge Road.

Traffic snarls at the Islamic elementary school were creating safety concerns for parents who must pull over on the busy thoroughfare to pick up or drop off their children because the school lacks a parking lot.

“Every day I have a nightmare that my kids may get hit and killed by accident,” said Principal Aminuil Islam. “It’s an everyday scenario. There’s no space for the children to walk. There are cars parked everywhere around the building. The traffic is quite steady and heavy at that time of day.”

The Yemenite Benevolent Association three years ago received Council approval to purchase the same property on lower Ridge Road and convert it into a much-needed parking lot.

But the land was never sold, said Antonio Savagilio, Lackawanna city counsel.

“In 2011, the Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the sale,” said Savagilio. “However a sale is not final until an ordinance is passed acting on the resolution. In 2011, no ordinance was presented to the Council and no vote was taken.

“Therefore, the property remained in the city’s possession,” Savagilio said. “Since the council is a continuing body, it was my opinion that it should be brought to a vote.”

And that’s exactly what happened last week, after 1st Ward Councilman Abdulsalam K. Noman introduced the ordinance that green-lighted the sale of the property to the Yemenites.

The action was not on the agenda for the regular meeting, Savagilio pointed out.

“The rules were waived,” Savagilio said. “When the council brought it to a vote, they supported the sale.”

The vote was 3-1-1 with Council members Noman, Annette Iafallo and Keith Lewis voting for the sale. Council President Hank Pirowski voted against the sale, and Third Ward Councilman Joe Jerge abstained.

Not everyone in the audience was pleased.

Community leader John Ingram and the Rev. Mark Blue of Second Baptist Church, which abuts the property, said the church already entered a bid to purchase the property at a public auction in 2002.

Second Baptist wanted to expand its food pantry and senior center, Ingram said, but that deal was never finalized because Lackawanna rescinded the offer.

Before casting the only dissenting vote, Pirowski referred to previous Council actions.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” Pirowski said. “We’ve been cleaning up the previous Council’s messes for quite some time ... I think the land should have been put up for sale because both parties have legitimate claims.”

The six parcels that had an assessed value of $29,800 were on the market for $500 each, according to Iafallo, who visited the Islamic school to observe the traffic pattern.

“They really don’t have any land at all,” she said. “They’re dropping off and picking up on the street. It’s quite congested.”

The Islamic school with an enrollment of 200 children is located in the former meeting hall of the Yemenite Benevolent Association.

“The Yemenite Benevolent Association tried to come and pay for the land but the money was not accepted because there was no ordinance,” Iafallo said.

“I don’t know who dropped the ball, but every time we sell something we pass an ordinance. It’s like a bill of sale,” she added.

Al-Rasheed Academy is the only state-certified Islamic school in Lackawanna.

Established in 2009 by a group of parents, it is one of at least three Islamic schools in the Buffalo area.

