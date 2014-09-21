Fourth-quarter analysis: Fourth-down failure dooms comeback attempt

The Buffalo Bills' comeback attempt stalled out in the fourth quarter today against the San Diego Chargers inside Ralph Wilson Stadium after a failed fourth-down attempt.

Facing a fourth and 3 from the San Diego 43-yard line with 8:27 remaining, the Bills went for it. Quarterback EJ Manuel threw incomplete, intended for rookie receiver Sammy Watkins. After the play, receiver Mike Williams had a lengthy conversation with Manuel coming off the field.

It was a tough afternoon for the Bills' first-round pick, who had just one catch for 3 yards until catching a 16-yard pass with less than a minute to play.

Earlier in the game, the Bills elected to punt on fourth and 1 from the same spot on the field.

Second guess: With just 3:23 left in the game and starting at their 9-yard line, the Bills needed Manuel to make something happen. He couldn't do it. With the pass rush baring down on him, Manuel threw incomplete to the right sideline. There was no receiver in the area, and because he was in the end zone at the time, it was a safety. Manuel had running back C.J. Spiller wide open underneath on the play.

Graham at safety: Injuries to both Aaron Williams and Da'Norris Searcy pressed Buffalo native Corey Graham into action at safety for the Bills. Williams suffered a leg contusion in the fourth quarter, but was able to return. The Bills carried just four safeties on the 53-man roster, and reserve Jonathan Meeks was placed on injured reserve this week.