Niagara Falls' new purchasing agent has short stay in City Hall

The Dyster administration brought in a new purchasing agent June 30 to fill a job that had been vacant for about a year.

One of the new employee's tasks would be helping to find a company to improve the city's website, City Administrator Donna D. Owens told lawmakers about a month ago. The Tourism Advisory Board had been asking about the issue, and the new purchasing agent had experience in the procurement of IT services, Owens told lawmakers.

Tara Kiene Budd spent two days working for the city as purchasing agent. Then she left.

Top city officials won't discuss what happened, citing privacy issues and describing it as a "personnel" matter.

Before hiring Kiene Budd, the city received 11 applications for the job, which had been vacant since longtime purchasing agent Dean Spring retired. The city is going to review whether any of the other applicants could be eligible for the position, Mayor Paul A. Dyster said last week.

Dyster said the city kept the job open to see if it could function well without someone in that position, though the office had other staff in place.

"I think we’re convinced that we definitely need somebody full-time in that position," Dyster said.

A phone message left for Kiene Budd was not returned.