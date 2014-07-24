MURPHY, Bernadette I.

MURPHY - Bernadette I. Age 84, of Woodsfield, OH, passed away at her home on July 15, 2014. She was born August 28, 1929, in Buffalo, NY to the late George and Isabelle (Murphy) Cooley. Bernadette was a wife, mother, homemaker, journalist, crafts person, mid-life college graduate, Catholic and Irish to the core. Bernadette was proud to have graduated Suma Cum Laude as an adult student from Catonsville Community College in Catonsville, MD. She also attended St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Woodsfield, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers. She is survived by her husband of over sixty-five years, Lawrence Murphy, whom she married on August 7, 1948. In addition, she is survived by five children, Martie (Bob) Heins of Woodsfield, OH, William (April) Murphy of Fishers, Indiana, Isabelle Chasse of Huntington Beach, CA, James (Mary) Murphy of Greeley, CO and Joseph (Robin) Murphy of Lanham, MD; a sister, Margaret Cornelius, of New York; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 19, 2014 at St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Woodsfield, OH with Rev. Father David Gaydosik. Memorial contributions may be made in Honor of Bernadette Murphy to the Monroe County Cancer Gas Cards Program, 48397 Keylor Hill Rd., Woodsfield, OH 43793.