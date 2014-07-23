Colleges: Niagara, Bona add coaches

Rene’e Polka and Erika Harris have joined the Niagara women’s basketball team as assistant coaches.

Polka is a Niagara Falls native and a 2013 undergraduate. She’s been promoted to director of operations after serving one season as a graduate assistant. She served as the team manager for three seasons while earning her bachelor’s degree in sport management. She is now pursuing her MBA at Niagara.

Harris played in 105 games during her four-year career before graduating in 2009. She was an assistant coach the last two seasons at Danville Area Community College in Illinois. She’s a native of Gahanna, Ohio.

Krista Carlson, a 2009 graduate of St. Bonaventure, will return to her alma mater as head coach of the women’s swimming team.

Carlson returns to Bona after spending the last three years as an assistant for the men’s and women’s teams at the University of Chicago. She helped both teams to top 10 finishes at the NCAA Division III championship meet each of the last two seasons.