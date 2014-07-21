Genesee Community College Trustees

BATAVIA – For the second year, women occupy the top three positions on the Genesee Community College board of trustees following an organization meeting for the new academic year.

Diane D. Torcello, a bank executive from Pavilion, is chairwoman. She succeeds Maureen Torrey Marshall of Elba. Laura J. Bohm of Batavia is vice chairwoman and Donna M. Perry of Darien is secretary/treasurer.

Two new members – Robert L. Boyce and Jacalyn F. Whiting, both of LeRoy – were appointed to 7-year terms on the board.

The board’s eight members are chosen by the governor or the county Legislature. GCC president James M. Sunser and a nonvoting student delegate also are on the board.