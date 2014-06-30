Sabres decline qualifying offer for Conacher; Canisius grad will be free agent

By John Vogl

Cory Conacher's homecoming was a short one.

The Buffalo Sabres have elected not to give a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent, according to his representatives at Uptown Sports. Conacher will be an unrestricted free agent and able to sign with any team at noon Tuesday.

The Sabres claimed the former Canisius College star off waivers from Ottawa in March. The 24-year-old relished the chance to recapture his game in Buffalo, but he foundered with only three goals and six points in 19 games.

Conacher's qualifying offer would have cost the Sabres $874,125.