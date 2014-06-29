SMYKOWSKI, Betty Anne

SMYKOWSKI - Betty Anne Age 63, died peacefully at home on June 26, 2014, surrounded by her family. Above all else, Betty loved her family. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 42 years, Bernard "Ben" Smykowski; daughter, Lynn Savoie (Steven); son, Aaron Smykowski (fiance;e, Guinevere Reilly); granddaughter, Emma Savoie; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Karlie Harper; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane Szydlowski and Frank Scheuttle, and Therese and Mark Goodell. She is also survived by her loving aunt and uncle, Christine and Norman Gusmann; cousins, Jason and Keri; and the countless other relatives, friends and co-workers whose lives she touched. Her parents, Dorothy and Felix Szydlowski, preceded her in death. Betty was a devout Catholic who served as the Religious Education Director of St. Clement's Roman Catholic Church in Saratoga Springs, NY and became a member of St. Bede Roman Catholic Church when she moved to Williamsburg seven years ago. She held several jobs locally, and befriended her co-workers everywhere she went. Most recently, she had worked for the Cullom Eye Center. Betty was a true lady, always poised and full of grace and dignity. She loved to golf, enjoying membership to the Williamsburg National Golf Club, along with her husband. She filled her spare time with reading, cooking and gardening. She also loved to travel, especially towards the beach, and made many trips to Hawaii over the years. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to those who took special care of Betty during her final days, especially Dr. Daynelle Dedmond and her associate, Monika Brown; Marie, Lisa, Alonza and Summer of the Mary Immaculate Infusion Center; and the staff of Sentara Hospice. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, June 29 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg on Monday, June 30 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Cemetery in Buffalo, NY on Thursday, July 3 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Beyond Boobs, 1311 Jamestown Rd., #202, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.nelsencares.com.