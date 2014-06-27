World Cup party Tuesday on Old Falls Street

NIAGARA FALLS – World Cup fever is about to engulf Old Falls Street.

Tuesday’s match between the United States and Belgium will be shown outside on Old Falls Street. The party starts at 3 p.m., with the match beginning at 4.

A large screen will be set up in the middle of the street, and there will be vendors selling food and beverages, including beer and wine. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The event is being put on by Global Spectrum, the firm that manages events on Old Falls Street. The company has put on viewing parties during U.S. matches at Canalside in Buffalo, which it also manages.