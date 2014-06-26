Reporters’ Notebook

OLAF FUB SEZ: In the words of songwriter Doc Pomus, born Jerome Felder on this date in 1925, “Don’t forget who’s taking you home, And in whose arms you’re gonna be, So darlin’, save the last dance for me.”

DRIVER’S SEAT – Get behind the wheel of a giant earth-moving machine or maybe an antique fire truck from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the 10th annual Big Toys, Trucks & Bikes fundraiser at the Penn Dixie Paleontological and Outdoor Education Center off Big Tree Road in Hamburg.

There also will be police vehicles, a variety of motorcycles, a school bus, a Rural/Metro ambulance and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service boat. Mark Carra will do live animal demonstrations.

The Hamburg YES organization will do face-painting from noon to 3 p.m. Raffles for toys and a pair of $200 gas cards will be drawn at 3 p.m. Tickets are $7 adults, $6 children under 12. For info, call 627-4560.

LITTLE LEGS – The Buffalo Dachshund Club will hold its second annual Doxie Derby, in which the dogs will race on a custom-built track, at 1 p.m. Saturday as part of the Bark in the Park event at the Clarence Lions Club’s Clarence Day in the Park in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St.

Dachshund owners are invited to enter their dogs in the race. Sign-up will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the park. Entry fee is $5, which benefits Dachshund Rescue of North America. For info, visit the club’s Facebook page.

The Bark in the Park event also is asking for a $5 donation per pet family, which includes a bag of treats, coupons and a chance at door prizes. Part of those proceeds benefit Guiding Eyes for the Blind, which trains dogs to assist the blind and visually impaired.

FIRST YEAR – The Western New York Hispanic American Veterans Memorial Committee will celebrate the first anniversary of the unveiling of its monument at 2 p.m. Saturday in Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park on Buffalo’s waterfront. The public is invited. A reception will follow aboard the USS Little Rock. For info, call 465-1887.

SUMMER SESSIONS – A five-part course on French Impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir will be offered next week in Chautauqua Institution by lecturer Bonnie G. Flickinger.

The classes run from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday in Room 103, Turner Hall. For info, call special studies director Matt Ewalt at 357-6434.

WINNING TICKETS – Niagara Hospice will benefit from a chance auction Saturday in memory of Lorrie Janese in the LaSalle Sportsmen’s Club, 2445 Tuscarora Road, Niagara Falls. She died of breast cancer in 2002 at age 46.

Doors open at 3 p.m., raffle drawings start at 8. Winners need not be present.

Admission is $10 and includes dinner, draft beer, entry for a door prize and live music by the CRS Band beginning at 6. For info, call Ted Janese at 628-2834.

BARGAIN HUNT – First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will hold a Classic Bag Sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Shoppers pay $2 for all they can fit in a bag.

Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group’s annual garage sale will include a moving sale this year. Among the items offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Ten Lives clubhouse, 5646 Maelou Drive, off Legion Drive near Camp Road, Hamburg, will be office equipment.

The club is moving Monday, and everything must go. For info, call 646-5577 or visit www.tenlivesclub.com.

The McKinley Parkway Street Sale in South Buffalo is too big for just one day. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on McKinley from Southside Parkway to South Park Avenue in Lackawanna. For info, call chairman Mario Pratts at 912-8709.

MENUS AND MORE – Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Parkway, will host its 108th annual Strawberry Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. In addition to berries, there will be hot dogs and hamburgers. For info, call 833-1151.

Harris Hill United Methodist Church, 8495 Main St. at Harris Hill Road, Clarence, will hold a Pork, Plants and Plenty yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A pulled pork lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For info, call 632-4688.

St. Aloysius Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, will hold its annual Chicken & the Baskets Extravaganza from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Featured will be a BW’s chicken and ribs barbecue, a huge theme basket and chance auction, a raffle with many cash prizes, a vintage car show, a garage sale and a bake sale.

The Shriners of Western New York will host a chicken barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Dinners are $9. For info, call 674-8666.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Helen Rose Jones, Judy Rung, Doug Smith, Mike Billoni, Heidi Raphael, Elyse Ne Moyer, Jack McGowan, Joan Little, Jim Lickfeld, Lisa Guy, Kim Wales, Devon Martinez, Catherine David, Rita Smith, Matthew Muscarella, Ann Weaver, Jeff Rejewski and Cal Walter Tomaka,

SATURDAY – Steve Chilcott, Samuel Jordan, Sarah Louise McDonald, Mike Silverman, Cindy Levy, Russ Brandon, Garrett Rosen, Remo Ferelli, Claudette Thomas, Sister Mary Jean Sliwinski, Jim Costa, Rich Koteras, Avery Allison, Emily Nizinkiewicz and Annette Kemp.

AND SUNDAY – Marcus Rogowski, Lisa Susko, Jim Moran, Sal Canazzi, Grace Weiss, Tony Cardamone, Haley A. Schilling, Jack Chriss, Janet Morthorst, Leslie Morlock, Barbara Brauch, Alan Davidson, Jim Moran and Noah Luke Watson.

