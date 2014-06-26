June 26, 1959: The coolest way to spend summer? Pop in steel cans

Beer and pop were still sold in glass bottles more than any other container in 1959, but the steel industry spent plenty of money over 20 years extolling the virtue of steel cans for beer and soft drinks, with the reminder that “tin cans” were actually “made 99% out of steel.”

In fact, Bethlehem Steel took out a full-page ad in The Buffalo Evening News to make sure everyone knew how ideal the convenient, easy to carry and rugged steel cans were for summer fun.

"It’s the coolest! … soft drinks in cans"

“Cool refreshing soft drinks, so cool in cans. And cans chill so fast, keep the flavor fresh and full of zip. Cans are handy, too, and so compact to store in your refrigerator.”