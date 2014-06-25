June 25, 1979: One of Buffalo’s last ice deliverymen dies

Occasionally we still hear the term “ice box,” but it’s almost always in reference to a modern, electric fridge.

In 1979, readers of The News learned of the passing of Joseph Fliss, owner of JS Fliss Ice and Carting and one of the city’s last ice men.

He had watched the ice delivery business melt in Riverside and Black Rock, and he hung up his ice tongs in the late 50s, as keeping perishables cool was being done with power from the wall, not ice from a truck.

"Joseph S. Fliss dies at 71; one of the last ice deliverymen"

"He delivered ice to homes and businesses until the late '50s. Despite being owed thousands of dollars, he didn't collect payment if he knew people were unable to pay."