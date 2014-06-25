June 25, 1979: A 'bonanza' of car thefts in Buffalo

It seems like a new list pops up every day on Facebook or Twitter, ranking Buffalo at the top or bottom of something.

If Facebook had been around in 1979, you might have opened your browser to find Buffalo as the East Coast’s top city for moving and chopping stolen cars and parts. Almost 5,000 cars were stolen in Buffalo in 1978, and police expected that number to grow by the end of 1979.

"Booming area business in stolen cars creates bonanza for underworld"

“Auto theft is second only to narcotics for making money for organized crime. …

“Buffalo is the hub on the Eastern Seaboard for moving hot cars and parts.”