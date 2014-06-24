June 24, 1959: WNY teachers’ salaries: In Buffalo, they start at $4,000

That’s $4,000 per year, maxing out at $6,600 per year, to teach in Buffalo.

The highest-paid teachers in Western New York in 1959 were in Kenmore , where those at the top of the pay scale took home $7,490 every year.

"Buffalo 40th in list of 45 teacher starting salaries"

"Dr. Joseph Manch submitted a research report today to the Board of Education on salaries of teachers in 45 Western New York school districts, which showed Buffalo 40th among the 45 in starting salary schedules and 28th in maximum salaries."

