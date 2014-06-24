Construction project underway at Pioneer Central

YORKSHIRE – Pioneer Central School District’s capital improvement project is underway.

Picone Construction Corp. of Clarence has begun work on four additions to the existing high school and reconstruction at the middle school, Delevan Elementary, Arcade Elementary and the bus garage.

At the high school, construction will include 32,855 square feet of additional space for the science room, music room, mechanical room and storage/sawmill.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2015. Gordon W. Jones Associates is the architect.