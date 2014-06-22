Where we live: Buffalo

Buffalo

The Common Council will review appointments to the city’s Emergency Services Board as well as the Brown administration’s plans to keep Rural/Metro for another five years when it meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers.

The Council will be asked to extend the ambulance provider’s current contract for one month as the administration negotiates with the company for another five-year contract.

Also this week:

• The Common Council will hold its premeeting caucus at 2 p.m. Monday in Room 1417 of City Hall.

• The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 209 of City Hall.

• The Preservation Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 901 of City Hall.