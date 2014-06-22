Top Workplaces: Great Lakes Orthodontics Limited is No. 4 Midsize Company in Western New York

A maker and distributor of orthodontic appliances and products, Great Lakes Orthodontics operates one of the largest orthodontic labs in the country. The Town of Tonawanda company is employee-owned and offers more than 2,500 products, as well as classes on appliance fabrication techniques at its on-site training center.

It employs 246 people at its 52,000-square-foot headquarters on Cooper Avenue.

Survey respondents described doing fulfilling work in a nurturing and jolly environment.

“I love working at Great Lakes because of the workplace environment,” an employee wrote. “Everyone is so caring, kind and helpful. Great Lakes knows how to appreciate employees’ hard work, and they always go the distance to make sure everyone feels appreciated.

“Whenever visitors come in, they always comment about how friendly, and happy all the employees are. It is a fun place to work. Most people complain about having to go to work; that is something that you never hear at Great Lakes. A lot of employees have been here for a long time, which demonstrates what a wonderful place it is to work.”

The company was founded in 1967 and its base comprises orthodontists, prosthodontists, oral surgeons, and the restorative and general dental profession. It became employee-owned in 1998. Employees receive free company stock. The company holds a health fair each year for workers.