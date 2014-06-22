RATH, Charles E.

RATH - Charles E. June 14, 2014, in Florida, formerly of Lancaster, NY, loving father of Charles E. (Carol), John J., Barbara (Bill) Boughton, Michael J. (Terry), Peter D. (Jill), Paul R. (Gina) and Daniel J. (Tina); husband of Eva Lynn and the late Suzanne Rath. Donations may be made in Charles's name to the Susan Rath Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Peter Rath, 7372 East Gate Circle, Liverpool, NY 13090. Funeral services were held privately with the family. Arrangements by WENDEL & LOECHER, INC.