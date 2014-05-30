Ex-Frewsburg postmaster gets probation for stealing $14,000

The former head of the U.S. Post Office in Frewsburg was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to two years probation and ordered to pay $14,023 in restitution,

Donna Spencer, a 27-year employee and the former Frewsburg postmaster, had previously admitted accepting cash from customers seeking postage stamps and keeping the cash for herself.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito Jr. said an audit of the Frewsburg facility found the total loss to be $14,023.

Her sentence is the result of investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.