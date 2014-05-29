NICHOLS, Dorothy May (Goot)

Of Akron, NY, May 28, 2014. Beloved wife of Dr. Howard C. Nichols; dearest mother of Howard E. (Lisa) of Williamsville, IL, Matthew J. of Johannesburg, South Africa, Joanne E. Hageman (Greg) of Rancho Verta, CA; loving grandmother of Chelsey, Tyler and Kaylee Nichols, Lindsey, Catherine and Jacob Hageman; sister of Merle Goot of Cassadaga, NY. Friends may call Saturday from 12 noon - 1 PM at the LARSON-TIMKO FUNERAL HOME, 20 Central Ave., Fredonia. NY where a memorial service will follow at 1 PM. Mrs. Nichols was a longtime Office Manager for her husband's dental office in Akron, NY. Online condolences made at www.larsontimkofuneralhome.com