Cattaraugus County Legislature finalizes Sheriff’s Office contracts

LITTLE VALLEY – Two more union contracts have been finalized by the Cattaraugus County Legislature and a salary increase for the sheriff will be the subject of a public hearing.

Employees in the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office represented by two bargaining units had been working without a contract for two years.

Members of the sheriff’s Employees Unit will receive a one percent lump sum payment to compensate for not having a contract in 2013 and will see an increase of two percent in each year, starting in 2014 and going through 2017. The contract also calls for the implementation of an employee wellness program and increases in the health insurance contributions in 2014 and 2016. In addition, those who work second shift will receive a shift differential of 60 cents per hour.

The Cattaraugus County Deputies Association will see the same raise structure as the Employees Unit, but will also see part-time employees included in the one-percent payment for 2013 as well as a 50-cent increase in 2014 and 2016, and a two percent increase in 2015 and 2017.

Meanwhile, there is a proposal to establish the salary of Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb at $97,252.20 for 2014, a three percent increase over the current rate. The local law would also grant an additional two percent increase in 2015 to $99,197.65.

A public hearing on the proposed salary has been set for 3 p.m. June 11 in the Legislative Chambers on the third floor of the Little Valley County Center. Once the hearing is held, the members of the Legislature may vote on the increase.

In other matters, lawmakers voted to support the divesting of Jamestown Community College from the property that has served as residence for the school president. According to James Snyder, Sr., R-Olean, the newly appointed president has opted to live in another residence, making the sale of the property feasible. The building is in need of some repairs and it would be a benefit to the college to sell it.

The Legislature must approve the measure as a partner member of the college. According to the agreement that brought Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus Campus to Olean, major decisions must have the approval of both the Cattaraugus and Chautauqua County Legislatures, as well as the college board of trustees.

The Legislature voted to approve a $1.54 million project to renovate the dining facilities at Hamilton Hall as well. With all of the funding in place, the approvals were the last hurdle to renovate the 1962-era dining facility. The building had been renovated in 1985 but more work must be done.

The Legislature’s next meeting will be at 3 p.m. June 11 in the Legislative Chambers on the third floor of the Little Valley County Center, 303 Court St.