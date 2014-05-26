May 26, 1999: Mom, Doug Flutie’s at the door …

For the three seasons Doug Flutie played for the Buffalo Bills, there was no more popular man in Buffalo.

Between his role in the “Business Backs the Bills” campaign to sell suites and make capital improvements to the stadium, to the several incarnations of Flutie Flakes, to his seemingly magical play on the field, the undersized underdog always seemed to leave people with a smile — especially one Amherst girl.

"Flutie is a welcome surprise"

"The Buffalo Bills quarterback made a surprise visit to congratulate Kayla Ann Maxwell of East Amherst for being selected one of 25 "Good Sports" by the Milk Mustache campaign and Sports Illustrated for Kids.

" 'She likes me because I'm short,' Flutie said; Kayla agreed and said she's the smallest in her third-grade class.

" 'I like you because you raise money for charity like I do,' said Kayla. She said the fact her brother has asthma also makes her want to help others.

"As they chatted on the couch, they traded tips on Tae Kwon Do and passing a football."