Letter: Dedication to veterans will be lasting legacy

Dedication to veterans will be lasting legacy

On this day in which we honor those who have given so much in service to America, those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, those who carry the physical and mental scars of war and those still serving, I thought it fitting to pay homage to a man who spent his entire life as a staunch advocate for veterans and their dependents.

Ed Simmons served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic in Vietnam, thus beginning his commitment to America. He suffered with disabilities related to his service but chose to pursue a degree in psychology. Under Mayor James Griffin, Ed started the Veterans Helping Veterans Center in 1980.

When the program ended, Ed became a veterans employment representative with the State Department of Labor, assisting veterans in obtaining employment and training. During this time, Vietnam veterans were faced with multiple issues, such as PTSD, Agent Orange, inadequate training and high unemployment. In an effort to call attention to these issues, Ed organized national runs from Buffalo to Detroit, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, just to name a few. This resulted in the creation of many jobs for veterans.

Ed then began a career with the State Division of Veterans Affairs and rose to the position of deputy director, where he served until his retirement. He then organized a group of individuals to start a one-stop center where veterans and their dependents could obtain barrier-free assistance for multiple issues, such as employment, benefits, legal, mental health and homelessness. In April 2013, that center became a reality and is now known nationally as a premier veterans advocacy facility – the WNY Veterans One-Stop.

During the last year of planning the center, Ed developed a glioblastoma of his brain, but he lived to see the opening. Ed Simmons passed away July 16, 2013. He was beloved by the veterans community and will long be remembered for his tenacity and dedication to the needs of his fellow veterans. I send this tribute on behalf of all those individuals and families whose lives were made better because of the dedication of this man. It was an honor to know him and is an honor to pay tribute this Memorial Day to his memory.

Harry Schultz

Lancaster