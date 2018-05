SCHALBERG, Jean A. (Mineo)

SCHALBERG - Jean A. (nee Mineo)

May 16, 2014. Beloved wife of Herbert; loving mother of Susan (Jay) Gilbert, Sharon (Allen) Womelsdorf, Linda Gordon (Thomas Justinger) sister of Vincent (Deborah) Mineo; grandmother of six, great-grandmother of three. Private memorial was held by family. Jean donated her body to University at Buffalo. Donations may be made to Hospice, 225 Como Park, Buffalo, NY 14227.