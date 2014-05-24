Police hear shots and see smoke, but no one hurt
Gunshots were fired on East Ferry Street Friday around 10 p.m.
Two police officers heard the shots and saw smoke. As they approached the scene, 54-year-old Melvin Banks, of the first block of Freeman Street, told them he was being shot at by a vehicle traveling west on East Ferry.
The officers found several bullet holes in a nearby wall, but no one was hit.
Officer Michael Haas watched surveilance video and stated the vehicle from which shots were fired is a gray or silver SUV/crossover.
