Orienteering Club events set for season

The Buffalo Orienteering Club 2014 season is underway and includes an adventure run and hike, a series of trail runs in county parks, and orienteering meets for navigating with map and compass.

If you’re interested in a physical and mental challenge in beautiful terrain, look out for the Sept. 27 Ellicottville Adventure Run and Hike in the hills overlooking the Holiday Valley ski resort. There will be a choice of events, one for three hours and the other for six hours, in which competitors run or hike with a map to find as many flags as possible in the time limit.

Two trail runs remain in the season: a 10k race at 6:30 p.m. June 12 in Sprague Brook Park in Colden; and a 5.1-mile race at 6:30 p.m. July 17 in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

There are five standard orienteering meets through the fall: June 8 in Emery Park in South Wales; June 29 in Hunter’s Creek Park South in East Aurora; Aug. 3 in Sprague Brook Park; Sept. 6 in Schoellkopf Boy Scout Camp in Cowlesville; and Oct. 18 in Sardinia County Forest.

Events are conducted as competitive races, but can also be leisurely hiked alone or in groups, and are designed for all ages and abilities. Map and compass instruction is available at all orienteering events.

The club also sets up permanent orienteering courses for the season in county parks for which participants can buy maps and try to find checkpoints on their own.

For more information on all of these events, visit buffalo-orienteering.org.

email: hdavis@buffnews.com