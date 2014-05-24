De BERARDINIS, Michael L.

De BERARDINIS - Michael L. Of Lake View, NY May 22, 2014; beloved husband of Connie (nee Keller) De Berardinis; loving father of Michael (Maria), David (Trish), Daniel (Mary), Douglas, Duane (Michelle), Darren (Melanie), Damon (Diane), Donald (Pamelyn); cherished grandpa of Michael, Mark, Brian, Sarah, Joshua, Julia, Matthew, Daniel and Jarod; dear brother of Julia (late Peter) Cheche, Rose Marie (late Alfred) Moses, Donald (Barbara) and the late Frank (Louise), John (late Mary), James (Catherine), Robert (Patricia) and Eugene (Florence) De Berardinis; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends for a Memorial Wake Tuesday from 2-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where a Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Michael was a life member of the Lake View Volunteer Fire Company, a longtime member of Wayside Presbyterian Church, volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Member of American Legion Post #527, US Navy Veteran who served in WWII and the Korean Conflict and a retired carpenter with Buffalo's Carpenters Union. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.