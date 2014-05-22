Youngstown burglar may go to prison for 12 years

LOCKPORT – A Youngstown man may spend the next 12 years in state prison for a pair of burglaries, Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas said Wednesday.

Steven C. Lewiston, 26, of Third Street, admitted to second-degree burglary for a Nov. 29 break-in on 13th Street in Niagara Falls. It was one of three break-ins with which Falls police had charged Lewis; he also faced charges of attempted burglary, drug possession and bail jumping. He was ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution to the burglary victims after his release from prison.

Farkas promised a sentence of no more than five years in that case, but said it will run consecutively with what she said was a likely seven-year sentence for third-degree burglary regarding a Dec. 3, 2012, break-in on Ulrich Drive in Porter. Lewis was kicked out of a court-supervised drug treatment program after the newest burglaries.