May 21, 2004: Controversial Buffalo activist runs into trouble

Activist Dick Kern had a big mouth and bizarre tactics, often leading people to oppose him, even if they agreed with his passionate stance that Buffalo’s housing authority could be doing more to help people.

Starting in the late 1990s, Kern became the subject of more than a dozen prosecutions for harassment and related charges. From his perspective, the cycle of being dragged into court was unending and politically motivated.

While not necessarily disagreeing with those looking to keep Kern’s wild behavior in check, News Columnist Donn Esmonde wrote that silencing Kern's voice permanently would be a great mistake.

If activist turns silent, so will our conscience

"Kern's cause is housing for the poor. He loathes a housing authority often criticized for being slow on its feet, stuffed with patronage jobs and partial to the politically connected.

"What for others is a frustration is for Kern a crusade. At worst, it spills into personal attacks and unsubstantiated charges in his Internet newsletter. One can defend him even while sympathizing with his targets.

"With his haunted eyes and high cheekbones, the silver-haired Kern looks the part of disciple for the downtrodden. He once broke into vacant public housing apartments and invited the homeless to move in. He can't fathom why the BMHA's political appointees don't share his passion for the poor.

"Now the afflicter is the afflicted. Kern was in court Tuesday for an order of protection violation related to the moldy, once-dismissed harassment case. Given the turnstile justice common in City Court, the prosecution's persistence is curious. Indeed, Judge Tim Franczyk called it 'the Rasputin (case) -- you can't kill it, it keeps coming back.' "



Less than a year later, Kern left Buffalo, somewhat broken and reflective in spirit.