Westfield woman wins $1 million Powerball jackpot

WESTFIELD – A Westfield woman has claimed her $1 million Powerball jackpot at the New York Lottery’s Buffalo Customer Service Center, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

Janice Cochran, 68, won second prize in the April 9 Powerball drawing with a ticket she purchased four days earlier in the Country Fair Store, 51 Main St., Brocton. She discovered her good luck a few days later on the lottery website.

“I saw the name of the store first and thought, ‘That’s where I bought my ticket,’ ” Cochran said. “Then I checked the numbers and was shocked when they matched up.”

The Powerball second prize is paid in a lump sum, which means that after withholdings, Cochran will receive a check for $661,800. She said she has not made plans for the prize money, but may take a trip to Arizona.