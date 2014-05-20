Raymond P. Cichuniec, Buffalo Tank retiree, veteran

Oct. 20, 1925 – Sept. 2, 2013

A memorial Mass celebrating the life of Raymond P. Cichuniec will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, South Buffalo Street and Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park.

Mr. Cichuniec, a veteran of the Korean War and active member of the American Legion, died Sept. 2, 2013, in The Villages in Florida, while staying with his niece, Annette Herman, and her husband, John. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Cichuniec attended Nativity of Our Lord School and Orchard Park High School.

He was a corporal in the Army, serving in Japan during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952.

Upon returning from the war, he joined Orchard Park Post 567, American Legion, and was a member for 60 years. He served as commander and president of the board of directors and was honored as “Legionnaire of the Year.”

Mr. Cichuniec was chairman of the annual chicken barbecue for 30 years.

He was a second-degree knight with the Knights of Columbus Council of Orchard Park and a member of Orchard Park Post 6247, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Mr. Cichuniec was retired from Buffalo Tank, a division of Bethlehem Steel Corp.

His wife of four months, Marjorie, died in a car accident Feb. 20, 1970.