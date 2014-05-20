New Rochelle woman arrested in stolen car in Buffalo

A 25-year-old New Rochelle woman was arrested by a state trooper on Niagara Street near Buffalo City Hall about 6 p.m. Monday after his patrol car’s License Plate Reader device set off an alarm and he pulled over the woman’s vehicle.

Christina A. Santiago was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property after it was confirmed she was driving a car stolen recently in the New York City area. She was in custody Tuesday at the Erie County Holding Center pending further Buffalo City Court proceedings.