CHAMBERS - Aaron "The Undisputed Champ Skeeter Peter"

Departed this life on March 22, 2014. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 29, 2014 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 179 E. Ferry Street, Buffalo, New York. Funeral to follow at 12:00 Noon.