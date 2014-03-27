STORFER, Billie Jo (Squire)

March 20, 2014. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Ronald, sons, Mark and David, grandson Colton and brother Richard Squire. She taught in the Buffalo Public Schools, Kenton Schools and NCCC. Jo also read for the blind at the NFRRS. For many decades she fought the debilitating effects of Multiple Sclerosis and Scleroderma. A Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Church, Williamsville on March 30 at 2 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined and memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.