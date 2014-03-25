SPANGENBERG, Marcia Lou (Cline)

November 22, 1919 to March 19, 2014. Marcia Lou (Cline) Spangenberg passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2014 at Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket, Ontario. She was 94. Marcia grew up in East Aurora, New York. She married Frank Spangenberg Jr. in East Aurora, and they raised their four children there. In 1964, they moved to Pepper Pike, Ohio and then to Canada in 1965. They lived in Mississauga, King City, Newmarket, and Schomberg before moving to Hollandview Trail Retirement Community in Aurora, Ontario in 2010. Marcia and her family began spending their summers on Georgian Bay in Honey Harbour in 1950 at the Spangenberg family cottage. This family tradition has continued for over 60 years and counting. With her sunny personality and cheerful smile, Marcia will be remembered as a loving sister, wife, parent, grandparent, great grandparent, and true friend to all. She has enjoyed crafts all her life. Her skillful hands were always busy with crafts, knitting, and sewing at home, at Kingcraft where she was a member for over 20 years, and at the knitting group in the Newmarket/Aurora community. She also spent many an hour piecing together jig saw puzzles with her dear friends at Hollandview Trail Retirement Community. Predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Frank Jr., and also by her brother, Crawford Cline, her sister, Rachel Bronson, and her grandson, Frank Spangenberg IV, Marcia is survived by her four children: Frank III (Linda) of Bloomington, IL, Patty of Poughkeepsie, NY, Karl (Elaine) of Greenwich, CT, and Susan (Gus) of Toronto, Ontario, and her nine grandchildren: Mark (Theresa), Scott (Paulette), Kirk (Sallie), Keely (Adam), Trip, Erik, Greta, Giancarlo, and Carmen. Also by her 10 great grandchildren: Kent, Christopher, Kailey, Kristen, Kalysa, Cecilia Lou, Eloise Blue, Sarah Mason, Ellie, and Gus. Marcia is also survived by her brother, Silas Cline (Mary) of Springville, NY; her nieces: Ann Cline, Cathi Cline, Sally Cline, Deborah Cline, and Wendy Bronson; her nephews: John Cline, Andrew Cline, Bill Cline, and her cousin, Anne Rae Koenig Larson. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 29, from 10 AM-12 PM at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, Ontario, L3Y 2P3. Condolences may be posted on the Taylor website at http://taylorfh.ca/ or mailed to the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will be held in Marcia's hometown of East Aurora, New York, later this spring.