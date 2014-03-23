SZEWCZYK, Edward F. "Pickles"

Of Depew, NY, March 21, 2014, beloved husband of the late Elsie; loving father of Carol (Jason) Graham, Betty (Norman) Rosenthal; grandfather of Jennifer, Felicia and Kyle; brother of Lottie Rogacki; brother-in-law of Florence Russell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM with funeral services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, Tuesday morning at 10:30. Please assemble at church.